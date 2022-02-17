Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $312-318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.01. 5,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $119.30 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day moving average is $163.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

