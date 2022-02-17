Oppenheimer Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.99 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

