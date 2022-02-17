OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 4,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 237,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of 350.36 and a beta of 0.55.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,131 shares of company stock worth $2,642,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $32,673,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 279,640 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $19,957,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $13,579,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

