Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,761. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

