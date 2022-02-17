Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.78-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31.

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 191,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

