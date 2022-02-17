Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OC stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,641. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,231,000 after acquiring an additional 139,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 355,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,395 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

