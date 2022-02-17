Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.