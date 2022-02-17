Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.