PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $87.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 60,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $3,707,705.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 783,536 shares of company stock worth $48,982,782 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.