Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $156.21 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

