Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $88,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,236 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,979. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.78.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
