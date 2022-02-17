Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $88,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,236 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,979. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.78.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.