Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.