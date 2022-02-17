Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,799,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lilium alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24. Lilium GmbH has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM).

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.