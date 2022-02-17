Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $137,980,000 after acquiring an additional 307,199 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 163.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

