Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($302.27) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €228.25 ($259.38).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI opened at €190.90 ($216.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €202.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €196.43. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.