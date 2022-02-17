Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 305,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

