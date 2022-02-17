Peter Kucak Sells 600,000 Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) insider Peter Kucak sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,041.14.

Shares of CVE ILC opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. International Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

