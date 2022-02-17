Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.29 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,006,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $5,022,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

