Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00.
NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.29 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.
Several research analysts have commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
