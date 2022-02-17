Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Phore has a market capitalization of $988,837.32 and $1,233.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.00515874 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,222,115 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

