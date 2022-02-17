Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will announce sales of $3.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,662. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.