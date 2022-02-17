Profund Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,783,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

