Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,759,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

SFM opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

