Profund Advisors LLC Sells 639 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,592,000 after purchasing an additional 924,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after buying an additional 88,651 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% during the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,440,000 after buying an additional 181,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

