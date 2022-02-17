Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $530,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,560. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

