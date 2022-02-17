Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.92.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average is $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.