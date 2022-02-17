ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,436,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 2,250,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,363.0 days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock remained flat at $$15.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

