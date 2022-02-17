PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 9.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 12,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 969,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

PCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

