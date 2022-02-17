PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 12,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 969,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

PCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $805,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $202,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

