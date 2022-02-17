PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 12,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 969,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
PCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.