QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 496,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $808,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

