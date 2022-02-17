QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Several research firms have commented on QUIK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

