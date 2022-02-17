RED Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $476,002.18 and $25,103.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00287123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002613 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

