Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.48 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $492.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 243.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 11.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,618. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $525.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $67.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

