Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 7,700 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 97,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $781.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.