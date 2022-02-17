Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Donegal Group worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $458.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

