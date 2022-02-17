Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,388 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.33% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $40,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 26,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,082 shares of company stock valued at $277,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

