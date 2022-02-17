Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 69.2% in January

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

