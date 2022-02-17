Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY22 guidance to $3.21-3.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.210-$3.300 EPS.
Repligen stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.42. 740,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.61 and its 200 day moving average is $256.19. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.