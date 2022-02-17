Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY22 guidance to $3.21-3.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.210-$3.300 EPS.

Repligen stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.42. 740,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.61 and its 200 day moving average is $256.19. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.