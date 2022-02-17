Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 44,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,760. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.