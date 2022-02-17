Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,760. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

