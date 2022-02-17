Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,760. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.