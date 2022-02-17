Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 637.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of Rimini Street worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 798,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $1,129,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

RMNI stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

