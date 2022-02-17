Robonomics.network (XRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.27 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Robonomics.network has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $8.27 million and $820,198.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for approximately $7.97 or 0.00019664 BTC on major exchanges.

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,184,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,574 coins. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

