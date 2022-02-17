Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 390.83.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

