Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 3,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

ROIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

