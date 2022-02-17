Rope Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00006624 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $75,771.19 and approximately $370.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rope has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.13 or 0.07113144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,797.63 or 0.99857749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

