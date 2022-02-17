Royal Bank of Canada Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$14.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.