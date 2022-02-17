Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$152.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$143.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.93.
Shares of RY traded down C$1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$143.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$106.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.
In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$773,355.47. Insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $1,334,423 in the last three months.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.