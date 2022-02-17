Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$152.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$143.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.93.

Shares of RY traded down C$1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$143.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$106.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8975801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$773,355.47. Insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $1,334,423 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

