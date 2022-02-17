RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.98

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 27422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

