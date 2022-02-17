RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of RXR Acquisition worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXRA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.