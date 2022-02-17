Ryan J. Watts Sells 9,491 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.38 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $79.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

