RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 169451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

